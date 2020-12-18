FATHER Christmas will be taking some time out of his busy schedule to pay an early visit to Tenby on Saturday.

After the disappointment of the cancellation of the town's Christmas lights switch-on due to coronavirus, Santa has decided to drive around the town to see the children instead.

Joined by the Mayor of Tenby, Cllr. Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, Father Christmas will be driving around as many streets and estates as possible on Saturday evening for children to give him a wave.

Father Christmas and the mayor will leave the harbour at approximately 4 pm and head up through the town to take in The Norton, The Glebe and Upper Hill Park and Lady Park before heading down Serpentine Road to visit Heywood Court and Leachway.

From there they will head down Marsh Road to Newell Hill, Knowling Mead and The Clicketts before coming back up to Oakridge Acres and Tudor Way.

Going back down Serpentine Road, Father Christmas and his sleigh will then make their down The Maudlins to visit the south side of the town.

"We were so disappointed that Father Christmas could not come and visit us for the lights switch on," commented Cllr Skryme-Blackhall. "We’re delighted that we’ve been able to arrange a special visit to bring some Christmas cheer to the youngsters.

"Please remember however, that you should still follow coronavirus guidance, so please do not gather in groups to watch us drive by. Why not give us a wave from your garden, doorstep or window?"

Father Christmas is grateful to Tenby Town Council; Dave, Mike and Bruce of the De Valence Trust; local builder Sion Brace; harbourmaster Chris Salisbury and Tenby and District Lions for all their help in organising the visit.