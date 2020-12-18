Pembrokeshire is celebrating coming top of the recycling charts by releasing its own version of Queen's Thank God It's Christmas.

The cover of the Queen Christmas classic has been recorded by members of Pembrokeshire County Council's waste collection crew with the kind support of Pure West Radio, Bluestone national park resort and the Torch Theatre.

It was first aired on Friday and it's proving to be a massive hit on social media.

Eco champion coordinator, Mark Bond said:

"As a line in the song suggests, 'it's been a long hard year' for many and now we've reached the number one spot for recycling in Wales, I thought we needed to do something extraordinary to celebrate that achievement and bring some much-needed festive cheer to Pembrokeshire residents.

"The enormous success of kerbside collections has been due to the positive ways local people have embraced the opportunity to recycle more than ever before, and the huge increase in our annual recycling statistics prove it was worthwhile.

"This year communities have recognised their heroes and keyworkers and I think often our collection crews get overlooked in these moments. The service they provide is second to none, so I really wanted them to have this moment in the spotlight".

The video lists the incredible recycling statistics from the last year and also helps to communicate a number of key messages linked to collections over the festive period.

The stats include the remarkable figure that a staggering 71.65% of household waste was recycled in 2019-20.

"The video is a festive celebration and big thank you to every single person who has contributed to help get Pembrokeshire to number one in the recycling league," said cabinet member for the environment and Welsh language, Cllr Cris Tomos.

"This hasn't happened by accident – it's happened through vision to make the changes required, hard work to implement the new system, the dedication of the crews every day and residents working with us."

The video is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSOXGsnIaiE