"NEVER judge a jigsaw by its pieces" - That’s the important message from youngsters at the Penally Learning Centre who have won first prize in an art competition on diversity and unity.

The youngsters’ colourful flag took top spot in the competition held as part of the recent Hate Crime Awareness Week.

The pupils’ fantastic efforts secured £300 to be spent on resources for the unit.

The Mid and West Wales Cohesion Team, in partnership with Victim Support, held the competition to promote learning around the topic of diversity across primary age pupils in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

The pupils at the Penally Learning Centre took part in an ‘Inclusion Day’, learning about the differences and unique qualities of us all.

Pupils enjoyed roleplay and exciting hands-on activities before being supported to create a jigsaw piece to reflect themselves and what makes them unique.

Kay Howells, Mid and South West Wales Community Cohesion co-ordinator, said: “The Community Cohesion Team are thrilled to support this project, which was a great opportunity to engage with school children on the topics of unity and cohesion.

"It encourages young people to notice each other, to acknowledge cultural diversity and to celebrate what we have in common.”

Becca Rosenthal, Hate Crime training and engagement officer for Dyfed Powys, added: “It’s fantastic to see such a great piece of work from the young people in Penally.

“It’s great to see individual diversity and community togetherness represented in one place – celebrating our rich diversity and feeling connected to your community is what we want everyone to feel.

“Well done to the young people on having such a clear idea on what it means to be a part of a community.”

The Penally Learning Centre is a specialist school supporting pupils between four and 11 years of age.

The children who attend the school experience emotional, social and behavioural difficulties, and Pembrokeshire County Council provides a nurturing environment where every pupil is celebrated for their individuality.

Inclusion underpins the whole ethos of the school, and the children are encouraged to explore their world with enthusiasm.

Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said: “My huge congratulations go to the pupils of the Penally Learning Centre.

“Their message that we should never judge a jigsaw by its pieces is one that we should all embrace.

“Learning about diversity and unity is so important for the next generation and our communities and I’m delighted this group of pupils have produced such creative work.”