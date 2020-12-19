A PLANNING application has been submitted by the Port of Milford Haven to prepare a Pembroke Dock site for a £60m renewable energy development.

It seeks approval for works to begin at Pembroke Port which will create the infrastructure needed to support the development of a world-class renewable energy and engineering hub.

The marine energy industry is already creating skilled, year-round employment in Pembrokeshire, taking advantage of the area’s natural wind, wave and tidal resource and its experienced and highly regarded supply chain.

The creation of a modern port facility will be critical to attracting and retaining this fast-growing industry.

“This is an important milestone in the project and after more than four years in development we are eager to move forward and continue to fulfil our role as a Trust Port by creating the foundations on which communities and businesses can thrive”, said Andy Jones, CEO at the Port of Milford Haven.

“This transformational development will play an important role in the region’s post-Covid economic recovery as well as making a positive contribution to Wales and UK net zero decarbonisation targets”, Andy added.

“These works are an integral part of the wider Pembroke Dock Marine project and we have every confidence that the development will create a more attractive operating environment for inward investors and for local businesses, creating year-round, highly- skilled, well paid jobs for our communities.”

The Pembroke Dock Infrastructure project has been part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, together with private investment by the Port of Milford Haven.

The works also form part of the wider £60m Swansea Bay City Deal-funded Pembroke Dock Marine project.

If approved, work is expected to start in 2021 with anticipated completion of the immediate works by 2025.