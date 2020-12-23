SO many people will be missing their traditional carol concert or service this year.
However, Christmas music and those well-loved carols can be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home with a warm invitation from the Golden Oldies Charity.
Goldies, as it is fondly known, was forced to cancel its daytime fun singalong sessions - in locations including Tenby, Hubberston, Crymych, Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan - due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.
It then launched its online sessions, which developed to become twice-weekly, led by Rachel Parry and Cheryl Davies, two of the popular Goldies session leaders.
They have been working together to prepare a special Christmas concert which will be available for everyone to enjoy from 11am on Christmas Eve, tomorrow, Thursday December 24.
It will include popular Christmas pieces, as well as lots of inserted messages from session leaders across England and Wales and a performance from children of Llanedeyrn Primary School.
Grenville Jones, the founder of Goldies, said:
“The service will be easy to find on YouTube and clearly shown on www.goldieslive.com from 11am on Christmas Eve. And, of course, anyone can then go back and re-watch the broadcast at any time perhaps with family and friends.
"We hope that people will put on their Christmas jumpers, wear their Christmas hats and - as the song words will be printed on screen - there is no excuse not to join in.”
GoldiesLive sessions go out every Tuesday and Thursday and the charity has plans to develop and continue these through the winter months and on into 2021.
The children of Llanedeyrn Primary School Choir can be heard singing for the Goldies Christmas celebration on www.goldieslive.com