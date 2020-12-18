Extinction Rebellion will be holding a Christmas-themed socially-distanced event in Haverfordwest tomorrow.
ER members are planning a non-disruptive event, and wish to use the time to talk to shoppers while 'taking precautions at all times' against Covid.
An ER member said: "This protest will he highlighting the Climate & Ecological Emergency Bill (ceebill.uk/) and how it will have a meaningful course of action to tackle climate change in Pembrokeshire and the UK.
"Local Westminster MPs (Stephan Crabb and Simon Hart) have not backed the proposed Bill as of yet.
"Extinction Rebellion members are all taking some form of actions around the UK to pressure their local Westminster MPs into backing this proposed bill as it will enable Parliament to have a clear mandate to make sure this planet of ours a liveable place for future generations."
The event is due to take place from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, December 19, around Haverfordwest.
o find out more about Extinction Rebellion visit: extinctionrebellion.uk/the-truth/about-us
