A FORMER Milford Haven School pupil is currently battling an epic 3,000-plus mile solo row across the Atlantic Ocean in aid of charity.

Gareth Reynolds is taking on the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge across the Atlantic Ocean, on a solo rowing adventure to raise money for the MS Society with support from local fostering agency, Calon Cymru Fostering.

Seafarer Gareth, aged 31, has decided to take on the solo trip that will truly test his strength as he battles against the strong winds and high waves of the Atlantic Ocean.

“I enjoy challenging myself in everything I do. But I have never done something to truly test myself, to find my true limits, and discover what I am really capable of,” said Gareth.

Gareth has named the boat after Joshua Gardener, a young fire fighter who died in a tragic accident at the Cleddau waterway last year.

They were great friends and had shared lots of adventures together.

Local fostering agency, Calon Cymru Fostering has sponsored Gareth’s quest.

He departed on December 12, and will be alone for up to 60 days at sea, rowing for an estimated and somewhat impressive 20 hours a day.

Gareth’s meals will consist of around 10,000 calories per day to help keep his strength and energy up.

Along with raising awareness for the life-changing affects that MS can have on people from a young age, Gareth also wants to help raise awareness and support for those struggling with mental health issues.

According to the MS Society, each week in the UK 130 people are diagnosed with MS and Mind Charity reported 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem of some kind each year in the UK.

Jane Anderton, a Calon Cymru foster carer, said: “I have known Gareth for a long time. He is a very inspirational young man and tackles every task with humour and diligence. His affinity with the ocean is hereditary. His father and grandfather, [in fact] the whole family really are very adventurous, and all spend a great deal of time on and in the water; surfing, sailing, power boating and rowing.”

Jane added: “I am so proud to know him and know he will be successful and raise the total amount of money he has pledged to MS.”

Calon Cymru said: "We are confident, along with Jane and the whole of Calon Cymru Fostering others will support Gareth in his quest. We wish Gareth ‘Fair winds and following seas’ on his journey and will be watching his journey with pride and admiration."

Gareth said: “I’m very excited about the challenge and could not thank Calon Cymru enough for their sponsorship.”

If you would like to also donate to Gareth’s row then visit atlanticdragonrow.com where you can also keep up to date with his progress.

To learn more about foster care and how you could support a young person in your local area visit caloncymrufostering.co.uk or call 01267 223112/ 029 2081 1173.