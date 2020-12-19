AN illuminated castle, a hooting owl and a scene with a favourite dog can all be found in a Pembrokeshire village which is lighting up its windows for Christmas.
Inspired by a Western Telegraph report about the Solva living advent calendar, Manorbier decided to set up its own similar sparkling community event this December.
The windows have been adding cheer and a socially-distanced activity to the dark nights, with children loving looking for new windows every evening.
Every night, extra windows or light features are turned on, with some households decorating gardens and gates if their properties are too far from the road.
Local businesses have come on board to support the event - the Beach Break cafe and shop on Day One; Manorbier Castle on the 6th; Manorbier Stores and Post Office on the 8th, Springfields Fresh Produce on the 9th, Springfields Fresh Produce on the 9th and the Castlemead Hotel on the 13th, with the Castle Inn joining in on Christmas Eve.
For those who can't make it to Manorbier in person, the lights can be enjoyed in pictures on the Facebook page - The Magical Manorbier Advent Calendar, where there is also a map and a list of illuminated participants.