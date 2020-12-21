GETTING out and about has taken on a new importance in recent months, and as Wales entered its ‘fire-break’ lockdown, a fundraising sporting challenge got underway.

The November Challenge began in 2015 with the aim of getting people outside for a month of exercise, and has seen thousands of people take to the streets to complete a minimum of a mile a day.

Running parallel was the endurance event aptly known as The Beast, for elite runners, involving an extra mile each day, adding up to a total of 465 miles in a month, with 189 of these done in the final week.

It was always going to be an unusual November Challenge this year; but the team certainly did not expect a record-breaking fundraising effort.

The November Challenge was set up by local endurance athlete and event organiser Matthew Evans in an attempt to raise awareness of the benefits of running and getting out and exercising with your family, while at the same time raising funds for key charities.

The Challenge has seen thousands of children and parents over the past five years take part and brave the month of November. In the past the team has raised thousands for Cancer based charities, CALM, and also built a school in Nairobi, funding the school for three years for books and teachers.

This year the fundraising was aimed at both MIND and Make A Wish Foundation; hitting the hearts of many who took part.

“This year it simply wasn’t possible,” said Matthew Evans. “With Covid, we could not entertain this, but we could and did roll out the challenge under the government guidelines. We had so many emails and messages thanking us, it really did hit home how important it is for people to have a reason to get out and about.”

Speaking about the Beast, Matthew said: “The Beast is another level, with only 10 people finishing in the previous years combined, but again, a challenge that many athletes really bought into this year. We had a record level of both entrants and finishers; and with people being able to do this from their own homes, it did fuel the fire of many.”

The fundraising is an integral part of the challenges and this year saw a record £54,000 being raised, at the time of going to press, although the number continues to rise.

“On behalf of all the team, I would like to thank all the athletes and donors for their efforts, and for working around the government guidelines. It just goes to show what a difference sport can make, even in a year that has been so difficult for all.”