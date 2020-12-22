THE North Pembrokeshire and Cardigan Group of Riding for the Disabled is moving home after 50 years.

The group was formed in 1970 by Coralie Humfrey, at Dyfed Riding Centre, Bridell, and Barbara Griffiths, from Penrherber.

With the use of Dyfed Riding Centre’s suitable ponies and horses and the facilities there, the group has helped many children and adults in not only obtaining riding skills but also with balance, coordination, self-confidence, socialising and the enjoyment of contact with animals.

Unfortunately, after 50 years the group is now moving premises.

In March, due to Covid restrictions, Terence and Ninou Humfrey closed the riding school and have since decided not to re-open that side of the business.

A group spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we leave Dyfed Riding Centre. We have had many happy years in our association with all the Humfrey family who have helped to instruct and give confidence to the riders.”

The trustees made a presentation to Terence and Ninou of a horse head in bronze and a photobook, in grateful thanks for all the work they had done for the group.

Thew group is now looking forward to the future at new premises with Hannah Havard at Havard Stables, Dinas Cross. Hannah has the suitable ponies and horses that the group requires and is very keen to welcome our riders.

Although a little further to travel, most of the 20 riders are still hoping to take up the reins again with Hannah as soon as Covid restrictions allow, hopefully mid-January 2021.

Unfortunately not all of the helpers will be able to continue so if you are able to spare a couple of hours on a Thursday morning, the group would be very pleased to hear from you, horse experience not necessary - contact Gini on 01994 419164.