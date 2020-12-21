CAMPAIGNERS in St Dogmaels are presenting a twist on this year’s Christmas message to shop local - they are hoping people will actually buy their local.

The White Hart Community Inn group have already raised over £216,000 to help purchase their traditional pub in the heart of the village, and, in a final push to make an offer, they are selling Christmas gift vouchers at each £200 for share in the pub.

The White Hart called time and closed its doors on May 5, 2019 and, as with the plight of many rural pubs as highlighted in the recent BBC documentary ‘Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge’, the community thought they had lost this historic watering hole for good.

But a determined group of campaigners thought differently and set about raising funds to buy the White Hart as a community-run.

And through over 300 shares, grants, fund-raising events and kind donations, they are hopeful, when the Covid crisis is finally over, that they will have bought and be able to open this vital piece of village life.

As well as the Christmas gift share voucher, they have set a target to reach 350 shareholders by the New Year, who will then all be put in a 2021 prize draw to win a hamper of local goodies worth over £300.

The group will also be supporting the “keep it local” campaign by running a social media promotion ‘Who’s in the Hamper?’ which will highlight all the other contributing local businesses.

Chairman of the White Hart Community Inn, Justin Walters said: “Pubs have been facing such difficult times even before the coronavirus pandemic, but we have such an amazing community that we really believe we can reach 350 share-holders and put the Hart back into the village.

“So we’re encouraging anyone interested to follow our campaign on social media or email info@whci.cymru and buy a Christmas gift voucher Share for a loved one so we can open our much loved White Hart in a safer 2021.”