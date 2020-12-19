Pupils in Pembrokeshire will go back school on January 11, spending the first week of term learning online it has been announced.

Pembrokeshire schools will provide distance learning for learners from the start of next term, Monday, January 4 until Friday, January 8.

Schools that have Inset days planned at the start of the term will be closed and will not be offering learning on those days.

Childcare for critical workers and vulnerable learners will be available on all school sites from Wednesday, January 6, this will include Portfield Special School and the Pembrokeshire Learning Centre. Parents and carers need to contact the school directly to arrange this.

All schools will return to face-to-face learning from Monday, January 11, unless a situation occurs where a school is unable to open for significant health and safety reasons.

Where this happens the school and the council will place notifications on their websites.

Pembrokeshire County Council said it welcomed the statement from the Welsh Government and the WLGA on the start of next term.

"Given that Covid-19 transmission levels continue to increase across the local authority, by taking the decision at this stage it provides families with much needed clarity on the arrangements for the start of the Spring Term," said a spokesperson for the authority.

The WLGA said that following extensive discussions a common approach had been agreed by the Welsh Government and the Welsh Local Government Association for the return to school in January.

"With transmission levels continuing to increase across Wales, and uncertainty over what impact that might have on school staffing levels over the Christmas break, there will be some flexibility built in at the beginning of term," said the spokesperson.

"However, minimising disruption to our children and young people's education remains a priority and face-to-face learning should be the default position unless there are clear public health and safety reasons for moving to remote learning."

A WLGA spokesperson said:

"The plan to return to schools in January will give some certainty, while also allowing for flexibility to take account of local circumstances.

"Teachers, school staff, learners, and parents and carers' response has been remarkable throughout this challenging year. It has not been easy, and we thank them for their continued patience and perseverance to help keep our communities safe.

"To help curb the rapid spread of the virus, we must all continue to do all we can to protect ourselves, each other and our communities."

A Welsh Government spokesperson added:

"A flexible approach enables our schools to put in place proportionate arrangements which reflect their specific circumstances and is guided by public health and safety considerations.

"We know from our children and young people that they learn best when in the classroom receiving face-to-face learning so any measures we put in place must look to minimise further disruption to their education."