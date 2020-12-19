Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, provided a coronavirus update on Friday, December 18, as follows:

“Hello all. I hope you are keeping safe and well.

“It has been another busy week and what would normally be a quiet time as we move towards Christmas has been anything but.

“It seems barely a day goes by without a major announcement in this fight against Covid-19.

“One important change to the rules has been about how we mix with people over the festive period.

“Now you can form an exclusive ‘Christmas bubble’ composed of no more than two households, although the Christmas bubble can be joined by a single person or single parent household.

“This Christmas bubble arrangement is for the period 23rd - 27th of December only.

“I know this means very tough decisions and very difficult conversations with your families.

“But we must keep in mind that this is just one Christmas and the action we take now can help ensure more of us are still here to enjoy Christmas 2021.

“Quite simply, the fewer people we mix with, the reduced chance of catching or spreading the virus.

“As you will know by now, we once again face further restrictions over the coming weeks.

“From 28th of December all of Wales will move into the Alert Level Four, the highest level of restrictions.

“This means there will be some impact to Council services such as the closure of Leisure Centres and Libraries moving to click and collect only.

“We will have further details on the impact on our services next week once details have been finalised.

“But what we do know is that we will all be expected to stay at home as much as possible, including working from home if you can, not travelling without reasonable excuse and only meeting with people you live with or those from your support bubble indoors.

“These measures have been introduced to try to tackle the spiralling levels of coronavirus.

“If we do not work together these restrictions will last longer and longer.

“Please follow the rules and we will get through this.

“I’m pleased to say that our grants team who have been working tirelessly to ensure businesses receive the money they are entitled to, as restrictions have been tightened, have now opened further grants for applications.

“The full details of the Restrictions Business Fund can be seen at: pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support

“And our schools are already preparing for the new term.

“We have made the decision to keep distance learning in place for the first week from the 4th of January but planning for face to face teaching to resume on 11th January.

“As we all know by now, a lot could change between now and then and if individual schools cannot open for any reason they will do their utmost to give parents, carers and learners themselves as much notice as possible.

“As I said, it has been a very busy week at County Hall.

“I’d like to finish by thanking you all for your support over what has been a very challenging nine months and wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year."