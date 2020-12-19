Rental home owners are being warned that groups are renting properties for 'rave-style' parties, breaching Covid rules.
The Dyfed Powys Local Resilience Forum – a group made up of local councils, health boards and emergency service representatives – is working together to protect communities in relation to large groups staying in rental properties.
The forum is appealing to owners following an incident where a rented farm was used to host an illegal rave-style party, in clear contravention of coronavirus rules.
Superintendent Anthony Evans, divisional commander Pembrokeshire, said: “We’re appealing to rental property owners, to be aware of the potential risks associated with rentals leading up to and over the festive period.
“I urge property owners to be professionally curious when engaging with prospective customers to ensure compliance.
“These gatherings are putting lives at risk of those attending and the local communities. I would urge both residents and property owners to be vigilant, to help stop the spread of the virus.”
For Welsh Government advice please visit: gov.wales/guidance-leaving-your-home-and-seeing-other-people-coronavirus#section-55528
A local resilience forum (LRF) is a multi-agency forum formed in a police area of the UK by key emergency responders and specific supporting agencies.
An LRF allows responders access to a forum to consult, collaborate and disclose information with each other to facilitate planning and response to emergencies, and produce a community risk register.