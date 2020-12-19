A Milford Haven pub has flooded after a night of heavy rains.

Water entered the Priory Inn pub, in the Lower Priory, early this morning (Saturday, December 19).

The fire services provided operational and tactical response, while Pembrokeshire County Council workers deployed sandbags.

A council spokesperson said they are continuing to work closely with the Fire and Rescue Service to review the situation.

They said: "After a period of sustained rainfall, and with ground conditions now saturated, water levels have risen in the Pill adjacent to Lower Priory, Milford Haven. Water entered one property – the public house at Lower Priory.

"The forecast indicates showery spells over the next few days, then a longer period of rain developing across the county during Sunday night until first light on Monday morning. The forecast indicates rainfall totals look as if they will be much less than we have seen last night and earlier in the week.

"Further spells of rain are likely again on Monday night/Tuesday morning and again during Tuesday night and into Wednesday, although similarly at the moment the rainfall amounts do not look as large as we have seen at times this week.

"The Council has reviewed the situation, and given the forecast prediction and the situation as it stands, no specific additional actions are planned for Lower Priory area. We will continue to monitor the situation and work with the Fire & Rescue service to evaluate the risks and respond accordingly."

In November 2018, flooding at Lower Priory and Havens Head saw floodwater as high as eight feet, devastating homes and residents’ lives.

One of the issues raised from the November 8 incident was a claimed failure by the Port of Milford Haven to keep water-draining culverts clear at Lower Priory and Havens Head.

It is also claimed by local residents that a lake of water at Lower Priory, which was once tidal, has gradually become silted up since the development of the Havens Head retail park, with water less-able to drain.