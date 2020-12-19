FATHER Christmas has taken some time out of his busy schedule to pay an early visit to Tenby this afternoon.

Fortunately, the festive gentleman is in a 'bubble' with town mayor Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall, so they were able to sit side by side on his sleigh for a tour of the town.

Santa decided to do his Tenby tour after the disappointment of the cancellation of the town's Christmas lights switch-on due to coronavirus,

He and mayor Sam made a 4pm start in Tudor Square to drive around as many streets and estates as possible for children to give him a wave - with social distancing emphasised throughout.

Their tour set off via The Norton, The Glebe and Upper Hill Park and Lady Park before heading down Serpentine Road to visit Heywood Court and Leachway.

From there they headed down Marsh Road to Newell Hill, Knowling Mead and The Clicketts before coming back up to Oakridge Acres and Tudor Way.

Going back down Serpentine Road, Father Christmas and his sleigh will then make their down The Maudlins to visit the south side of the town.

"We were so disappointed that Father Christmas could not come and visit us for the lights switch on," commented Cllr Skryme-Blackhall. "We’re delighted that we’ve been able to arrange a special visit to bring some Christmas cheer to the youngsters."

Father Christmas is grateful to Tenby Town Council; Dave, Mike and Bruce of the De Valence Trust; local builder Sion Brace; harbourmaster Chris Salisbury and Tenby and District Lions for all their help in organising the visit.