Leisure centres to close and waste and recycling for essential use only, Pembrokeshire County Council announces.
Following the announcement from the First Minister this evening that Wales will enter Tier 4 restrictions at midnight tonight, Pembrokeshire County Council officers are currently reviewing the impact on Council Services.
A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Pembrokeshire County Council Leisure Centres will not re-open tomorrow (Sunday, December 20) as part of the Tier 4 restrictions.
"Waste and Recycling Centres remain open for pre-booked slots for essential use only at present and officers will be liaising with Welsh Government on future arrangements.
"Further details on the impact of Tier 4 restrictions on Council services will be released as soon as possible."
The First Minister’s statement, including further tightening of the Christmas bubble arrangements, is at: gov.wales/first-minister-statement-19-december
Details of the restrictions under each Tier level can be found at: gov.wales/covid-19-alert-levels