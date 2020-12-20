Fourteen Milford Haven community groups are set to benefit after a public vote on funding.

A total of £27,300 was raised by Milford Haven Working Together, with local groups able to apply for funding up to £2500.

Milford Haven Working Together offered community groups the chance to apply through a process called Participatory Budgeting - a process where local people vote on who should receive funding.

A total of 35 applications were received with 31 going through to the final event.

Each group had a 3 minute video pitch to show how they would spend the money and 107 members of the community took part via Zoom.

The 14 successful groups who will receive funding for their projects are:

• Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement charity £2,120

• Megans Starr Foundation £2,500

• Value Independence £2,300

• Nantucket CIO £1,850

• Steynton Community Group £1,520

• Milford Haven Sea Cadets £2,500

• The Pill social centre £2,239.60

• Domestic abuse Pembrokeshire £2,240

• Rotary Club of Milford Haven £1,000

• Torch Youth Theatre £2,500

• Hubberston Community Association £1,000

• PATCH £2,500

• Friends of the Mount Community Centre £2,000

• Disability Cricket Wales £1,030.40

The Working Together project was started with funding from the Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner, with additional funding from the local council and businesses.

A Working Together spokesperson thanked everyone who put time and effort into the project, they said: "Without you this project would not have been as successful as it has been.

"It’s amazing to see how well the community supports this town of Milford Haven.

"As you can see the projects that have been successful covers a large cross section of the community and we cannot wait to see the funds benefitting Milford Haven."