There have been 225 new coronavirus cases reported in Hywel Dda health board’s area according to today’s (December 20) figures.

Public Health Wales figures show 34 new cases in Pembrokeshire from 315 tests, 172 in Carmarthenshire from 796 tests, and 18 in Ceredigion from 107 tests.

Three more deaths have been recorded across the Hywel Dda Health Board, bringing the total number of deaths to 168.

To date, 8,824 cases have been confirmed across the health board - Carmarthenshire 6,110, Ceredigion 998, and Pembrokeshire 1,716.

Across Wales, 2,334 cases reported today, with Public Health Wales recording 69 deaths.

Wales now has had a total of 122,766 confirmed cases and 3,115 people have died with suspected Covid-19.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is working with the Welsh Government, local health boards, local authorities and other partners following the announcement of national restrictions in Wales from midnight December 20 2020.

"Under the new restrictions, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. People must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with. Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality will also close.

"Rules which allow two households to come together to form a Christmas bubble will now apply on Christmas Day only.

"As indicated by the Welsh Government, the immediate introduction of new restrictions is related to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus. Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

"It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.

"We are reminding people that all current guidance relating to Coronavirus continues to apply to the new variant, including advice relating to symptoms, social distancing, self-isolation, and vaccination.

"The new variant shows up as positive in Public Health Wales' existing Coronavirus tests, and people must continue to seek a test in the usual way if they develop Coronavirus symptoms.

"If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.

"Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable."."