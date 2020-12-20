A number of shops have reported customers ‘panic buying’ supplies as fears over coronavirus continue to grow.

Supermarkets are preparing for widespread bulk buying in the coming weeks, despite efforts from government officials to calm the public.

As the number of cases continue to rise on a daily basis, should we be stockpiling in case of an epidemic?

Do people need to stock up on supplies?

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, said: “There is absolutely no reason to be doing any panic buying of any sort, or going out and keeping large supplies of things.”

In some stores, stocks of staple foods like rice and pasta are running low, and people are buying large amounts of beans, bottled water, and pet food.

Customers also seem to be increasingly concerned about preventing the spread of the disease, with hand-sanitiser products running low in some places.

But Vallance added that stockpiling may be needed in future, if measures like household quarantines are enforced.

“Clearly there will need to be measures in cases of household quarantine for making sure food is in the right place at the right time,” the chief adviser said, “but we imagine that could be a rolling case of household quarantine if that measure becomes necessary, and clearly things will need to be in place for care homes and so on if that decision is made.”

Protect yourself and others.



Wash your hands more often than usual, for 20 seconds each time with soap and water, or use hand sanitiser. pic.twitter.com/ZSY6FaE38C — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) March 4, 2020

What stocks are running low?

Boots stores have reportedly limited bottles of hand sanitiser to two per person, and in Edinburgh, the pharmacy chain has sold out completely.

Across Scotland’s capital, Sainsbury’s and Superdrug are also reported to be sold out of hand sanitiser products.

Delivery service Ocado told customers that due to a growing number of “particularly large orders”, home delivery slots were selling out more quickly than usual.

Further afield, in Australia, #toiletpapercrisis is trending on social media, as supplies of toilet roll struggle to keep up with rising demand.

Self-isolation

Some people are bulk buying supplies in anticipation of having to self-isolate.

If medical professionals suspect a member of the public may have coronavirus, they could require them to isolate themselves from friends, family and colleagues.

For food supplies, the government advises isolated people to order food online, but says that it is also okay for friends and family to deliver food parcels as long as they don’t come into contact with the isolated person.

How should I self-isolate?

The government has issued advice for anyone planning to self-isolate on how to do it successfully: