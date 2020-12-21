Ferry journeys for passengers from Pembrokeshire to Ireland restricted after the Irish Government imposes 48-hour ban on UK travel.

The Irish Government has imposed travel restrictions into and out of the UK as part of an emergency response to growing concern over a new strain of Covid-19.

The new rules came into effect at midnight on December 20, affecting passengers intending to travel from Fishguard and Pembroke Ports.

Ferries continue to operate for haulage.

The Irish Times has reported that the Irish Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan, said it was likely the 48-hour ban on flights from Britain will be extended.

In a statement Stena Line said: "Due to new measures imposed by the Irish Government and the Government of the Netherlands, there are restrictions on passenger travel into both countries from the UK.

"For at least the next 48 hours from midnight tonight, passenger travel is not permitted on our services from the UK into the Republic of Ireland. Except for essential supply chain workers.

"This affects our Holyhead to Dublin and our Fishguard to Rosslare services.

"The above restrictions do not affect travel to the UK from either the Republic of Ireland or Netherlands, which is still permitted for essential reasons in line with government guidance.

"All our freight transportation services, including accompanied movements by freight drivers, are unaffected by the above restrictions."

Irish Ferries said: "With 48 hours of GB to IRL travel restrictions announced, the Irish government has instructed us not to accept any passengers travelling to Ireland from midnight December 20."