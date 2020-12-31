It's been billed as one of the best ways to see in the New Year in the UK and every year brings thousands of revellers, both local and visitors, to Fishguard Square.

This year Fishguard's famous New Year's party, along with most celebratory community events, has had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

We've taken a trawl through the archives to bring you pictures from the party over the last five years so you can reminisce on the good times and be assured that the organisers already have plans for next year's party well in hand.

Julie Mosdell, chair of Fishguard and Goodwick Community Events Association, said the year had been doubly tough with the new layout of Fishguard Square and the threat of the virus both throwing up problems.

"To say that 2020 has been challenging is an understatement," she said.

"The New Year's Eve committee have faced not only the uncertainty of the virus, will or won't the party go ahead, but also the redesign of the Square and the changes that bought to our usual plans."

As the changes to the town Square emerged in the summer the organisers worked to find a different venue.

Then in September it was announced that the party would have to be completely cancelled because of coronavirus,

"Come September, we had to make the difficult decision that , for the first time in 20 years, we wouldn't be able to put the event on safely and therefore we would have to cancel," said Julie.

"That was a very difficult decision after eight months of planning, even throughout lockdown."

However, the committee has already turned its sights towards the party to welcome in 2022.

"Plans are still ongoing, but we definitely haven't given up on the Square," said Julie. "We have started planning for 2021. We want to come back bigger and better and have already booked two headline acts. More will be revealed in the New Year bring on New Year 2021."