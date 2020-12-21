Pictures to come

BOXES of Christmas cheer have been sent to 50 children with life-limiting illnesses thanks to Pembrokeshire charity, Belle's Story.

The charity was set up in memory of Wolfcastle's Belle Curran who lost her battle with interstitial lung disease last year while on the emergency transplant waiting list.

Belle helped set up the charity and her friends, family and supporters have continued its important work, raising thousands of pounds to support and promoting the importance of organ donation.

During lockdown the charity sent dozens of boxes to children with life-limiting illnesses which made a huge difference to both them and their families.

The success of the boxes has lead to another set being assembled especially for Christmas. Belle's Story charity has raised funds for them through an online funding appeal.

"Belle was absolutely my inspiration for these boxes of fun," said Belle's mum, Stella. "They are filled with everything she loved; glitter, slime, pens, Christmas books, bubbles, Christmas craft activities, a reindeer antlers headband and homemade reindeer food, using Belle's own recipe.

"Christmas was very special to us both really loved this time of year but I'm aware how hard it can be to so hopefully these boxes will sprinkle a little bit of Belle's sparkle all over these precious children after what's been a pretty difficult year for them.

"Belle would be so proud of her charity and very grateful to all who supported us so on behalf of Belle thank you."

The boxes have been sent out locally and as far away as Cardiff through connections with Withybush and ty Hafan.

"The donations have been amazing and hugely exceeded our expectations," said Stella.

"Any donations over what the boxes cost will help us fund some dreams we're working on right now, ipads, iPhones, tree houses, games consoles, outdoor swings, weekends to Cardiff and Bluestone are just a few things we're gifting to children with life limiting illnesses.

"Any extra money is amazing as this year it has been so hard to fundraise at all. Thank you so much to everyone for your kindness and generosity."