MORE than 200 'stay safe' seasonal messages have been painted on windows by Snowflake Fairy Diana Brook.
Artist Diana, from Narberth, has raised more than £6,000 for Leukaemia UK this year in her roles as the Rainbow Fairy, the Pumpkin Fairy and the Poppy Fairy.
Her bright graphics of rainbows, pumpkins and remembrance poppies have become beacons of hope in the community and have now been joined by the snowflakes.
Diana said: "Over the whole of December, I’ve managed just three days out and about - Snowflaking in between the showers and before it gets dark.
"It's a very different experience from the long hot summer days of rainbow painting."
The 'keep safe' message is 'more important now than ever as the cases of Covid are going up in Pembrokeshire', added Diana.
"I painted snowflakes on the windows of my friends who are suffering with the virus now and I’ve painted snowflakes on the windows of A&E nurses who gave been struck down with the illness.
"It’s good to know that the snowflakes give cheer in our community."
Donations to Leukaemia UK can be made via the Rainbow Fairy group page on Facebook