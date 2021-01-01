PEMBROKESHIRE County Council has once again teamed up with local charity Frame to provide a free kerbside collection of real Christmas trees for households in Pembrokeshire.

It follows last year's successful scheme when more than 10 tonnes of trees were collected before being shredded for compost.

Pembrokeshire County Council is a strategic partner of Frame and works closely with the charity to provide environmental services for the County.

Residents can arrange a collection online via My Account on the Council's website or by calling Pembrokeshire County Council's contact centre on 01437 764551.

Requests need to be made by Friday, January 8. Any requests received after this will not be processed.

Collections will start on Wednesday, January 6 and are expected to take until January 29 to complete.

"We're delighted to be offering this service again," said cabinet member for the environment and Welsh language, Councillor Cris Tomos.

"Working with Frame we're making it easy for residents to dispose of their real Christmas Trees once the festive season is over and I've no doubt it will prove as popular, if not more so, than it did last year.

"These collections also contribute towards Pembrokeshire's recycling performance; last year's collections helped us become the top recyclers in Wales."

Other options for dealing with real Christmas trees include cutting them into small pieces and placing them in the garden waste bin ready for collection in the spring, composting them through a home composting system or booking an appointment to dispose of them at one of the county's six civic amenity and recycling centres at pembrokeshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling.