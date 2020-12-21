POLICE were able to successfully locate a missing person in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 20).
Residents in Neyland and Pembroke Dock reported hearing a police helicopter as it continued its searched for the person.
Milford Haven police confirmed that the helicopter was able to locate the person and also thanked the police’s dog unit for its assistance.
A spokesperson for the force added: “We understand that hearing a helicopter overhead during the early hours can be a bit unsettling and we are thankful for your patience and understanding.”