TWO Pembrokeshire artists have made the shortlist for an ambitious art commission which will produce two pieces of public art worth a total of €175,000.

Ancient Connections, a three-year arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Pembrokeshire and north Wexford, has announced the shortlist for its bold cross-border public art commission.

The project will culminate in two permanent or semi-permanent artworks, one in St Davids and one in Ferns in County Wexford.

The two pieces will be linked visually or in theme, encouraging visitors to go to both regions to truly appreciate the artwork as a whole. The overall budget for both artworks to include all costs is €175,000.

A total of 23 applications were received for the commission from all over the world.

Pembrokeshire architectural glass artist Rachel Phillips and visual artist Linda Norris, working collaboratively as Studio Melyn, made the shortlist as did Holger C. Lonze, an artist based in Kerry, Ireland who works primarily in recycled bronze using traditional mediaeval casting methods.

A cross-border collaboration between Cardiff based artist Mark Gubb and Dublin based artist Alan Phelan has also been shortlisted, as well as Simon Watkinson, a versatile artist working in a range of mediums based in the north of England.

The fifth artist to be shortlisted is Bedwyr Williams – who represented Wales in the Venice Biennale in 2013 and will be collaborating with Contemporary Art Studio.

They will now all go through to Stage 2, where they will be awarded €1500 to allow them to visit the sites, meet with community members and planning specialists and develop designs and a costed proposal.

The final selection will take place in Spring 2021 through a combination of community consultation and a specialist panel. The artworks will be constructed during 2021 and completed in 2022.

The two artworks will mark the start and end of the proposed new pilgrim route that Ancient Connections is establishing between Ferns and St Davids to generate sustainable and out of season tourism that will bring in much needed revenue for local businesses on both sides of the Irish Sea and place these two unique and historically significant sites on the map for international tourists.

Ancient Connections is working closely with the communities involved to ensure that the final artworks have meaning for the people who live close to them. The project team has already consulted with the community in Ferns and St Davids to better understand people's hopes and expectations for the public art.

There was common agreement that accessible and interactive artworks made from environmentally sustainable materials and methods were desired.

"We are delighted to have had such amazing artists come forward," said project manager Siobhan McGovern.

"Art can contribute enormously to communities, both financially by drawing in visitors but also it can inspire us and make us feel proud about where we live. We are very excited by this great opportunity for Pembrokeshire and Wexford."

Ancient Connections is led by Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme.

If you are interested in finding out more or getting involved in any aspect of the Ancient Connections project, please email the team at AncientConnections@pembrokeshire.gov.uk.