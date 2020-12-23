A COASTLINE safety message is the Christmas gift from coastguards and the RNLI for anyone venturing out for a winter walk.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's Winter Coastal Safety Campaign, in partnership with the RNLI, is a reminder to everyone that the coast and sea can be incredibly dangerous places – from rough winter seas to changing tides and unstable and eroding clifftop edges.

A spokesman said: "So our gift to you this Christmas is to remind you to stay well back from stormy, wintry seas and cliff edges, check tide times before you go, take a phone with you, and get home safely.

"If the worst happens at the coast, we’ll always be there – ready and waiting to respond. Just dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. But we really need you to do your bit, so please take note of our safety advice and follow government guidance. Add a ‘coastal safety check list’ to your Christmas list and you’ll be primed for action.

"Before you set off, make sure you’re wearing appropriate footwear and carrying a fully-charged mobile phone so that you have a means of contacting family, friends or dialling 999 and asking for the coastguard, in a coastal emergency.

"Always let people know when you’ll be back home too and don’t be tempted to take a risky photo by a cliff edge or large waves for social media, it could be the last moment you ever capture.

"Get familiar with the area you’re visiting by reading local safety information, warnings and advice, and also check tide timings online before you go so that you don’t get caught out.

"Open spaces are ideal for dog walking but please keep your furry friends on a lead and if your pet does get into danger, do not attempt to self-rescue your animal or enter the water after your pet. Call 999 Coastguard and ask for our assistance.

Claire Hughes, director of HM Coastguard, added: “We are prepared and ready, as always, to deal with all emergency situations. But please take note of our safety advice and don’t take risks, be responsible for your actions and follow the Government’s Covid-19 guidance.”