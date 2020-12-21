THERE have been 222 new coronavirus cases reported in Hywel Dda health board’s area according to today’s (December 21) figures.

Public Health Wales figures show 36 new cases in Pembrokeshire from 220 tests, 159 in Carmarthenshire from 618 tests, and 27 in Ceredigion from 138 tests.

Three more deaths have been recorded across the Hywel Dda Health Board, bringing the total number of deaths to 171.

To date, 9,046 cases have been confirmed across the health board – Carmarthenshire 6,269, Ceredigion 1,025, and Pembrokeshire 1,752.

Across Wales, 2,563 cases reported today, with Public Health Wales recording 10 deaths.

Wales now has had a total of 125,329 confirmed cases and 3,125 people have died with suspected Covid-19.

Across Wales 18,623 tests were carried out since the last report.

PHW has included vaccination figures in its dashboard of data with 10,917 having received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as of December 16, with the number likely to be higher due to ongoing data entry.

It includes 282 people who received a vaccination in Wales but live elsewhere.

Over a rolling seven days (December 9 to 15) the highest number of cases was recorded in Narberth with 30.

In Ceredigion the MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area) data shows Aberaeron and Llanrhystud had the highest number with 34 and in Carmarthenshire it was Pembrey and Burry Port with 112, followed by Llannon.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Public Health Wales is working with the Welsh Government, local health boards, local authorities and other partners following the announcement of national restrictions in Wales from midnight 20 December 2020.

“Under the new restrictions, people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes. People must not visit other households or meet other people they do not live with. Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres, and hospitality will also close.

“Rules which allow two households to come together to form a Christmas bubble will now apply on Christmas Day only.

“As indicated by the Welsh Government, the immediate introduction of new restrictions is related to the identification of a new more transmissible variant of Coronavirus. Public Health Wales has been working with UK partners to investigate and respond to this variant.

“It is normal for viruses to undergo mutations, and we expect this to happen. Although the variant is easier to transmit, there is currently no evidence that it is more severe.

“We are reminding people that all current guidance relating to Coronavirus continues to apply to the new variant, including advice relating to symptoms, social distancing, self-isolation, and vaccination.

“We remind people that the more people that you mix with, the higher the risk of both transmitting and contracting Coronavirus, and you must change your Christmas plans.

“The more people who contract the virus, the greater the number who will need hospital treatment in our already stretched NHS Wales services.

“If you are due to travel out of the UK, please be aware of the changing situation and keep an eye on the FCO website for up to date details.

“The new variant shows up as positive in Public Health Wales’ existing Coronavirus tests, and people must continue to seek a test in the usual way if they develop Coronavirus symptoms.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by clicking here.

“Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has this new Coronavirus variant become such an issue suddenly?

It is normal for viruses to mutate, and the new variant of Coronavirus that is now circulating in the UK is as a result of such a mutation.

We think the new variant has been circulating since at least 1 November 2020. So far, more than 1,400 cases have been identified in England, mainly in the South East. As of 14 December around 20 cases have been confirmed in Wales but the true figure is likely to be higher (several hundreds).

Experts are concerned about the impact of this particular variant because of how common it is, and how fast it spreads.

This variant is easier to spread. Does that mean it requires more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for health and care staff?

The key advice remain the same – that’s maintaining two-metre social distancing, washing hands, and use of personal protective equipment.

Health and social care workers should ensure that they have the correct PPE for the areas in which they are working, have been trained in the use of the PPE and use it correctly. It is also essential to ensure that these measures are observed in communal areas outside the clinical areas, like break areas, and when travelling to and from work.

If I have the new variant, will the test pick it up?

Yes. The current tests used in Wales are not affected by the changes in this variant and will still detect the virus.

Is this widespread across Wales or just limited to South East Wales?

The variant has been identified in all areas of Wales.

How many cases have been identified in Wales so far?

As of 14 December, 20 confirmed cases have been identified, but estimates suggest estimates suggest that approximately 11% of recent new cases (over 600) of COVID-19 are.

It is likely that the variant represents an even higher percentage of overall cases, and this percentage is increasing over time.

When did we know of the first cases in Wales, and what actions have PHW been taking?

It is difficult to tell when this variant started circulating in Wales, but we believe the earliest cases might be from around early November.

Wales is a member of the national Incident Management Team which is currently meeting daily, with wider meetings twice a week. Public Health Wales contribute daily case numbers based on sequencing data, and also an epidemiology summary for confirmed cases. Wales has contributed to a European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) rapid threat assessment on the variant. A protocol for a case-control method to estimate whether reinfections are more likely in variant cases has been developed in Wales and shared for use with Public Health England and Northern Ireland.

Do clinician need to make any changes to the management plan for treating their current Coronavirus patients?

Currently there is no information to suggest that individuals affected with this variant strain require different type of care. This is will be kept under constant review.

Does this affect the duration of self-isolation period?

No, it does not. The current recommended period of self-isolation applies.

I live in the South East region of Wales and have recently had a positive test for Coronavirus. How will I know if I was infected with the variant strain?

Genomic analyses will tell us whether the strain that infected a particular individual is the new variant or not. However, not all positive tests are sequenced and there is usually a lag before sequencing results come through. There are, however, other indicators that give us an idea of how much of this variant is present here in Wales.

I live with someone who is the previous “shielding” group. Do I need to take additional precautions in the light of this new variant?

You will need to continue to take all precautions outlined in the guidance, and people in the clinically extremely vulnerable group should take extra precautions to minimise contact with others in line with the advice given by the Chief Medical Officer for Wales

Will there be more variants in the future?

This is not the first variant of Coronavirus, and is unlikely to be the last. Different variants will have different effects on the course of this pandemic.

Is it more harmful?

There is currently no evidence showing that the variant is more severe than previous viruses. This is being monitored by ongoing surveillance and research.

Should I be doing something differently or following the same rules as before?

The main rules – handwashing, social distancing, and so on – have not changed. But increased restrictions have been announced because the variant is easier to spread and because case numbers have been going up.

Does this virus spread more easily through medical procedures that cause patients to release particles from their lungs – also called ‘aerosol generating procedures’?

There is currently no evidence of any difference between this variant and others. But this is something that will be monitored closely going forward.

I have recently received the COVID vaccine? Will it still be effective against this new variant?

There is no evidence to suggest that this vaccine approved for use in the UK will not work against this variant. This will be monitored closely.

PICS PHW maps –

Pembrokeshire MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area) rolling seven days December 9 to 15 highest number of cases was in Narberth at 30, followed by Milford Haven east at 29.

Carmarthenshire MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area) rolling seven days December 9 to 15 highest number of cases was in Pembrey and Burry Port with 112, followed by Llannon, Cross Hands and Pen y Groes at 90.

Ceredigion MSOA (Middle Layer Super Output Area) rolling seven days December 9 to 15 highest number of cases was in Aberaeron and Llanrhystud with 34, followed by Lampeter and Llanfihangel Ystrad with 30 cases.