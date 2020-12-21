YOU could win £50 by helping Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority shape its new accessibility plan.

The authority needs is asking for the public's, both residents and visitors, input in shaping the Experiences for All project.

The project aims to ensure everyone is able to access and enjoy the national park.

As well as helping to kick off get the project, offering your opinion will also give you the chance to win £50.

National park authority discovery team leader, Graham Peake, said: "The national park is there for everyone to enjoy but we need to make sure we do everything we can make it accessible to as many people as possible.

"The aim of the Experiences for All project is to understand why some people, including under-represented groups, aren't able to make use of what the national park and park authority have to offer and the reasons some choose not to.

"This survey will help us find out more about the barriers that people face, where changes are necessary and how much progress is being made as the project continues."

The Experiences for All project has been commissioned by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority with financial support from the Welsh Government. The project is being delivered by Dilys Burrell with support from Responsible Tourism Matters.

To take part in the survey visit pembrokeshirecoast.wales/experiences-for-all.

If you do not have access to a computer/smart device or would prefer to provide your views over the phone please call 01646 624800.