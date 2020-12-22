CREATIVE youngsters can become the prop maker, performer, and producer of their very own Christmas show – The Gift of Winter.

Span Arts are continuing to provide exciting online entertainment, and instead of their children’s Christmas show, this year they are offering a pay what you can creative-play project by CBeebies Patrick Lynch and Lyngo Theatre.

Children will be inspired to create their own show from recycled materials and household objects.

Booking a ticket allows a household the key to access this creative play journey.

Via a specially-made website, you can watch the film and follow fun instructional videos on how to make props and table-top sets from easily-obtained material like cardboard and plastic bottles, so no extra spending is needed.

Said Patrick Lynch, the artistic director of Lyngo and co-creator of the project: “Play@Home comes out of our long experience with early-years interactive shows in which we give a series of fascinating and wonderful props to family units and facilitate free play between them while placing the whole event in a wider theatrical context.

"In this way, everyone makes the show together simply by following their natural play instincts. This project is more directed because there are some very specific instructions, but the aim is still to get people away from their screens and playing together.”

The Gift of Winter will be available until January 3 and because there is no live aspect to the project, a family can dip in and out over the festive period whenever they wish. It is suitable for families with children under 10.

Pay what you can for The Gift of Winter ticket here: https://span-arts.ticketsolve.com/shows/873622376