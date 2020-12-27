THIS year, in response to Covid-19, Span Arts has alleviated loneliness, boredom and anxiety through creative experiences.
The latest project has been Mindful Photography.
Led by Ray Hobbs, eight Span volunteers took part over a month. The fruition of their mindful creativity can be viewed on line
http://www.span-arts.org.uk/news/alleviating-loneliness-boredom-and-anxiety-through-creative-experiencesmindful-photography/#.X9CyDtj7SUl
One volunteer commented:“It has been such a relaxing and inspiring experience; it has taught me to actually look at my surroundings and take it
in. It has helped me to forget about the situation the world is in right now and value what is around me.”
Funding from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant made this project and all volunteering activities possible this year.
Span Arts continues this winter with a rich and diverse online arts programme for all.
Visit spanarts.org.uk for listings.
If you are interested in taking part as a volunteer, please get in touch with Anna@span-arts.org.uk