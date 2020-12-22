THE three counties in the Hywel Dda Health Board (UHB) area - Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion - have seen coronavirus cases increase by 2,236 in just one week, with 24 further deaths due to Covid-19.

That was an increase of more than double the previous week’s increase in cases of coronavirus.

The latest figures that were released by Public Health Wales on Monday, December 21, show 36 new cases in Pembrokeshire, 159 in Carmarthenshire, and 27 in Ceredigion, with the number of deaths in Hywel Dda at 171.

There has now been a total of 1,752 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 1,025 in Ceredigion and 6,269 in Carmarthenshire.

In a week, Pembrokeshire has seen an additional 386 cases, Ceredigion 203, and Carmarthenshire 1,647.

To date, 9,046 cases have been confirmed across the health board and a total of 125,329 confirmed cases Wales-wide.

The previous Monday, December 14, saw an increase of 922 cases in Hywel Dda week-on-week, with 22 further deaths in the Hywel Dda area, for a total of 147.

On December 14, there were a total of 1,366 cases in Pembrokeshire reported throughout the pandemic, 822 in Ceredigion and 4,622 in Carmarthenshire.

In a week, Pembrokeshire had seen an additional 165 cases, Ceredigion 107, and Carmarthenshire 650.

The previous Monday, December 7, the UHB saw an increase in cases of 233 in a week in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion 127, and Carmarthenshire 595, with the number of deaths in Hywel Dda at 125.

On that date there were a total of 1,201 cases in Pembrokeshire, 715 in Ceredigion and 3,972 in Carmarthenshire.

November 30 saw an increase in cases of 655 from the previous Monday, with 116 deaths in Hywel Dda to date, and 968 cases in Pembrokeshire, 588 in Ceredigion and 3,377 in Carmarthenshire.

On November 23, the total number of cases was 2,991 in Carmarthenshire; 473 in Ceredigion and 814 in Pembrokeshire, with 104 deaths in the Hywel Dda area.

The Monday previous to that, November 16, saw a Pembrokeshire total of 730; 392 in Ceredigion and 2,625 in Carmarthenshire.

Deaths up to that date in the Hywel Dda area numbered 93.

That was an increase in Hywel Dda University Health Board cases of 424 in a week, with 15 more deaths in the area than on the previous Monday, November 9, which saw Pembrokeshire’s total at 647; Ceredigion up to 336; and 2,340 in Carmarthenshire.

On November 9, the Hywel Dda UHB area had reported 78 deaths to date.