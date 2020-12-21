POLICE in Milford Haven have reminded residents to check their cars, properties and valuables are secure after several reports of people trying to enter doors and vehicles.
Among the recent incidents, suspicious activity was reported in the Croft Avenue area of Hakin during the early hours of Monday morning, December 14. On this occasion, there was a failed attempt to enter an outbuilding while cars were also targeted.
In another incident, entry was gained to several vehicles in Waterston.
A spokesperson for the force said: “It's that time of year again. We have had a spate of incidents where individuals are trying doors to vehicles, buildings and outbuildings right across the Milford Haven area. Don't be an easy target. Keep valuables secure, keep doors locked, report any suspicious activity.”
If you saw anything suspicious, please get in touch.
Residents are also asked to report incidents as they are being witnessed so police can get to the area as soon as possible.