TWO north Pembrokeshire volunteering stalwarts have been recognised for their years of stellar service.

Pat Osbourne from St Davids and Fishguard's Sue Gittins were both winners at this year's PAVS Pembrokeshire Volunteering Awards.

Pat won the Mary Sigley, this is presented to a person for whom volunteering has made a difference to their life.

Pat was nominated for her volunteering at Withybush Hospital as part of the Volunteering for Health project.

Project manager, Nia Gibbon nominated Pat because, 'she has changed the lives of those volunteers she volunteers with and those of relatives, visitors and carers she comes into contact with'.

"She has become such a regular face, that people come to chat to her," said Nia. She has such a witty character full of fun and makes the hospital setting less stressful for people and a much more pleasant experience."

Although Pat has some health issues herself this hasn't stopped her volunteering once a week for the last five years.

Sadly, however, the lockdown in March did stop Pat from volunteering at the hospital, but she cannot wait to return to her role once restrictions allow.

Pat had special permission to come in to the PAVS office to watch the awards as she did not have internet at home.

Sue Gittins RNR won the PAVS Long Service award.

Sue has been volunteering with Fishguard Sea Cadets for 30 years, which locally, has earned her the nickname of 'Sue Sea Cadets'. Sue was also highly commended in the Individual over 25 Volunteer award.

William Elliott RNR (Lieutenant SCC), nominated Sue due to her dedication, commitment, and energy.

"Sue is passionate about the development and training that all the young people and adult volunteers receive through the organisation," he said.

"Sue enjoys shaping the young people into better citizens and responsible adults, teaching them many skills that they will need to succeed in life – this does include washing up and how to use a hoover.

"Sue is highly deserving of being recognised for her tireless dedication as a volunteer, firstly for decades of involvement at Fishguard Sea Cadets and more recently as the district officer for west Wales."

The Awards were kindly supported by South Hook LNG and winners were announced during a virtual award ceremony held on zoom.

"We are so pleased to have continued our support for PAVS and the volunteering awards," said South Hook LNG's Mariam Dalziel.

"It's an event that showcases the tremendous efforts of volunteers across our county".

You can view the award ceremony, all nominees and winners, including the message of thanks to volunteers provided by Sharron Lusher (High Sheriff of Dyfed) on the PAVS YouTube Channel https://tinyurl.com/pavstv

