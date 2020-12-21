MATHRY Women’s Institute, the oldest WI in Pembrokeshire, recently held its own Winter Wonderland competition.
For their most recent meeting, held virtually, members were encouraged to dress their windows or fronts of houses with Christmas lights and decorations.
There were a total of 19 ‘Winter Wonderland’ entries and these were then judged by Kate Kelly, Land & Seascape Artist who is also the Acting Federation Secretary Of PFWI. Kate short-listed the entries down to four and the results were, as follows.
Kate said: “What a lovely collection of windows, so much effort and creativity. I am delighted to say I have had a hard time choosing, however this is what I have finally decided. Thank you for the honour of being asked to judge all of them.”
The winner was Rona Williams whose window, Kate said, showed the ‘magic of the Christmas story combined with a great design’.
In second place was Margaret Jenner for her Fantasia design. Third place went to Sarah Owen and in fourth was Margaret Pike.
Anyone interested in joining any of the 51 WIs, across the county, can contact them at info@pembrokeshire.org.uk or phone 01437 768674 or via Facebook: www.facebook.com/pembrokeshirewi or Twitter: www.twitter.com/pembrokehsirewi