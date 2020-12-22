MEMBERS of the Narberth Women’s Institute have donated food items to the town’s foodbank.

They met at Narberth Rugby Club where the items were collected by the town’s WI president Judy Smith.

She then delivered the items to the foodbank who were grateful for the donation.

Narberth’s foodbank is one of five in the county with others in Haverfordwest, Pembroke Dock, Fishguard and Neyland.

Currently, 1 in 5 of the UK population live below the poverty line.

Foodbanks were set up in Pembrokeshire, in 2014, and they work with referral agencies to issue food vouchers to those in need of emergency food in times of crisis, and aim to provide at least three days’ worth of nutritionally balanced meals for individuals and families. These emergency food parcels are not designed to meet long-term needs.

For Christmas 2019, volunteers packed more than 1000 Christmas food gift bags, in Pembrokeshire, and its anticipated that there is a possibility that demand will be higher this year.

It was calculated that each of the food gift bags value is around £20.

Anyone wanting to find out more about the Pembrokeshire Federation Of WIs, please contact us at info@pembrokeshirewi.org.uk or phone 01437 768674 or message us on either Facebook: www.facebook.com/pembrokeshirewi or Twitter: www.twitter.com/pembrokehsirewi