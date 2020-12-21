A NEWPORT restaurant has been fined a total of £2,100 for food safety offences, failing to display a food hygiene rating, and for falsely describing food.

Business operators Ed and Louise Sykes, of Llys Meddyg restaurant, were fined £1,050 each.

Llys Meddyg had received a Food Hygiene Rating of ‘1’ following an inspection on February 20, 2019 by an Environmental Health Officer from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Public Protection Division.

But a court heard that, on September 4, 2019, the officer visited the premises again, at the owners’ request, to carry out an inspection to ‘re-score’ the business and provide them with a new food hygiene rating.

On arrival, she saw that the current food hygiene rating sticker was hidden on an internal glass door behind a lantern.

The company had already received verbal and written warnings, as well as a fine, for failing to display their score properly as required by law.

A subsequent inspection took place on September 30.

Although the standard of cleanliness was observed to be improved, there were still issues outstanding.

The business had a food safety management system in place designed to ensure that chilled food was cold enough and cooked thoroughly, and that cleaning was carried out, but there was inadequate evidence that staff were using it.

Flies were found crawling on equipment, surfaces and tables in all areas of the premises, attracted through an open door by a bin without a lid.

A vac packer had been used for packing both raw and cooked fish (separate vac packers should be used for raw and cooked foods) and a number of food safety controls described in writing had not been implemented.

Other aspects of the food preparation such as vac packing were not covered by the system at all, and access to the garden kitchen wash hand basin was blocked by a bin.

Bacon described as ‘local’ on the breakfast menu was labelled ‘Origin EEC’ and although it had been bought from a local butcher, it actually originated from outside Wales.

Food business operators Ed and Louise Sykes pleaded guilty to all offences, with the exception of falsely describing the bacon on the menu as ‘local,’ and the case was heard by the District Judge Chris James at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, December 10.

Despite the submission of some complex legal arguments by the defence solicitor, District Judge Chris James found both defendants guilty of that charge.

The District Judge accepted mitigation in that the business had taken steps to put things right, that they were of previous good character, and commented that it was currently a difficult and unprecedented time for people working in the catering industry.

He gave a third credit for the early guilty pleas.

However, he said he had to have regard to the deterrent effect.

As well as the fine, costs of £5,000 were also awarded to the county council.

After the case, the council’s cabinet member for environment, public protection and Welsh language, Cllr Cris Tomos, said: “This business was provided with several opportunities to rectify most of these matters, but they did not heed our advice or warnings and failed to attend interviews to which they were invited.

“It is hoped that in future they will take their obligations more seriously and act on any guidance or direction that they receive.”