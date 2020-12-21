RESIDENTS of Hubberston and Hakin have been lighting up their homes as they celebrate the festive period.

Hubberston and Hakin Hands Together asked them to decorate their homes after it was announced that there would not be a lights switch-on event in Milford Haven this year.

The group is part of the Invest Local programme. Funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, it gives 13 communities in Wales £1million to spend on whatever the community decides is important.

The Hubberston and Hakin Invest local forum funded 5 prizes of Christmas treat hampers.

Anyone who entered from the community went into a prize draw, so everybody had an equal chance of winning whether they had a small Christmas tree on their table, or their house was lit up.

The group also funded some Christmas activity packs for younger members of the community as they were so well received when we did the same in the summer.

The activity packs contained craft items and the ingredients to make reindeer food ready for Christmas Eve. They were delivered by the group’s elves to Gelliswick Church in Wales VC primary school who gave them out to some of their pupils.

If you would like to know more about what the group are doing and get involved, you can find them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InvestLocalHubberstonHakin or email hubberston+hakin@pavs.org.uk