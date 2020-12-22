KIND-HEARTED bikers the 3 Amigos, who were not able to hold their annual fundraising motorcycle run due to Covid, have instead donated £3,000 to three worthy causes.
The Amigos normally draw hundreds of well-wisher watching the motorcyclists travel the The Commons, Pembroke, to Withybush, via the towns and villages of southern Pembrokeshire.
The 3 Amigos said: “We had to ensure everyone's safety during these tough times. But could do nothing for the sick and disabled children of Pembrokeshire.
“Having spoken with Withybush children’s ward, Glangwilli childrens ward, and Action For Children, it was mentioned that there was a few necessities needed at all three.
“We decided to donate £1,000 each to them to help make Christmas a little brighter.
“We apologise to all our supporters for cancelling; we know how everyone looks forward to the run. But we had to do our bit to keep everyone safe.
“We would like to thank you all for your kind messages and support and wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas.
“2021 sees our 20th anniversary, and we're looking forward to making the run bigger and better.”