CEMETERIES are continuing to stay open in Pembrokeshire and members of the public can visit family members’ graves, the County Council has confirmed.
The confirmation follows the announcement by the Welsh Government on the weekend that Wales has moved into alert level four.
The public are requested to ensure that they observe physical distancing during their visit.
• Details of the restrictions under each Tier level can be found at https://gov.wales/covid-19-alert-levels
• The First Minister’s statement is at https://gov.wales/first-minister-statement-19-december
• Public Health Wales FAQs: https://covid19-phwstatement.nhs.wales/