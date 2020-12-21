THE Football Association of Wales (FAW) has halted football at all levels in Wales after the country was put into lockdown on Saturday.
It means Haverfordwest County’s Boxing Day game in Aberystwyth will be suspended, as are their remaining fixtures in the first phase of the Cymru Premier League.
It is also a blow to clubs in the leagues below who had been looking forward to restarting their league in January.
The announcement from the First Minister Mark Drakeford to put Wales into Alert Level 4 has prompted Sport Wales to rescind the status of elite football in Wales.
Sport Wales communicated to the FAW the decision of the National Sport Group (NSG).
As a result, all fixtures and activities involving non-fully professional clubs are to be postponed until further notice. The JD Cymru Leagues will make a separate announcement as to whether any fixtures involving fully professional clubs can take place during this period.
The NSG includes representation from Sport Wales, Welsh Sports Association, Welsh Government and Commonwealth Games Wales to consider the elite status designation.
The decision by the NSG has been made in the context of the rapidly developing public health crisis here in Wales.
The NSG has confirmed that the elite status designation will be automatically re-instated under lower Alert Levels.
The FAW previously announced on 19 December that all football activity below the leagues detailed above will be suspended during Alert Level 4.
The FAW urges everyone to follow the Welsh Government guidelines during the lockdown to limit the spread of COVID-19.