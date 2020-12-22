A SWAN has been found with horrific injuries - thought to have been caused by a dog - in Monkton.

The adult mute swan was found by a walker with severe injuries on the river bank near Monkton.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Ellie West said she was shocked to see the condition the bird was in.

“I couldn't believe this poor swan’s condition and the severity of his injuries - they were some of the worst I have ever seen on a swan,” she said.

“Most of the flesh had been ripped from his wings exposing the bones. He also had bite wounds to his body and looking at the distance between teeth puncture wounds this seemed all consistent with a large dog breed attack.

“Sadly the swan was so severely injured the difficult decision was made to put him to sleep to avoid him any further suffering and pain.”

This week Ellie received the information from the BTO (British Trust for Ornithology) ring which states that the swan was ringed in 2018 just two kilometres away from where he was found after the attack in October.

“It is very sad that this swan suffered in this way - and which would have been very preventable if the dog had been kept on a lead around wildlife,” she said. “We ask that dog owners be aware that there may be wild animals present in the area when walking their dog and to keep their dog under control at all times.

“We expect more people will be out and about exercising near their homes during this current lockdown, so we urge dog owners to be mindful of other animals and to of course maintain social distancing from others.”

Swans, their nests and their eggs are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Dog owners have a legal responsibility under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 to keep their dog under control in a public place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. If you have an animal welfare concern or find an animal in distress please call 0300 1234 999.

This winter, the RSPCA expects to rescue thousands of animals from neglect, cruelty and suffering. To help our rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need us, visit www.rspca.org.uk/xmas and Join the Christmas Rescue #JoinTheRescue Donating just £25 could help keep our Animal Rescue Teams on the road.