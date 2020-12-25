RESIDENTS in Goodwick are being urged to use the village's cash machine outside the post office, among fears that it will be removed in the new year.
Goodwick Post Office has said that Post Office ltd has advised that it plans to remove the ATM early next year.
The number of 24 hour ATMs in the twin towns of Fishguard and Goodwick has already reduced from seven to four with the closures of Fishguard's three banks, Lloyds, Barclays and HSBC.
If the cash machine outside Goodwick Post Office is also removed it will leave just three ATMs serving the whole of Fishguard and Goodwick.
"This would be a disaster for our business and our community," said a spokesperson for Goodwick Post Office.
"We will appeal their decision with every possible argument, but one of the strongest issues would be usage. Please take any opportunity to use our ATM, even if you just check your balance. We need your help."