MORE than 30 families were brought Christmas cheer through Ffrindiau Ysgol Wdig's, Friends of Goodwick School, Christmas hampers.

The school's Ffrindiau made and delivered hampers to key workers at the beginning of the last lockdown, it also ran a food bank which provided much-needed support to struggling families.

The Ffrindiau made up 33 hampers which were delivered to families with a connection to the school, all of whom were anonymously nominated, by members and school staff.

A donation of soap, hand wash and shower gel from Boots, Fishguard, ensured that the hampers had treats to eat and to pamper while another anonymous donation meant that all nominations could be fulfilled.

A fund-raising raffle also helped fill the hampers wit edible treats.

"The idea came after the food bank, I thought it would be nice to give people some treats and a little boost during this awful time," said Ffrindiau chair, Lucy Wilkes.

"We bought everything from Total Produce, Goodwick Tesco, Fishguard Co op and Goodwick Post Office. We were really pleased to be able to buy everything locally.

"we were delighted by everybody's reaction [when they received their hampers]. There were tears of happiness, utter shock. It was just all round lovely."

Headteacher Jonathan Jones added:

"I am particularly proud of Ffrindiau Ysgol Wdig for being the driving force in providing Christmas hampers to many in the community of Fishguard and Goodwick.

"Many thanks to everyone who contributed including some significant donations. These kind people insisted on remaining anonymous which says it all.

"Huge thanks to the chairperson of Ffrindiau Ysgol Wdig, Lucy Wilkes and chair of governors, Linda Walker who have given up their time selflessly. Diolch merched."