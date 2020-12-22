DESPITE the rain, Santa visited Neyland on Friday, December 18, to spread some festive cheer to the town.
Starting at Honeyborough Roundabout, Santa visited a number of streets including Honeyborough Road, Wood Lane, Westfield Drive, Kensington Road into John Street, Sports Way and Osborne Park.
The visit took him back along John Street and then down the High Street and across The Prom.
He also looped around St Clements Road, Neyland Hill, Queen Elizabeth Avenue, Riga Avenue, James Street, Charles Street and travel up and down Cambrian Road and Lawrenny Street.
Residents were asked not to congregate in groups for everyone's safety as Santa was unable to stop and hand out sweets this year.
A number of people took to social media to praise those involved for their efforts while others said their kids were 'delighted' to see Santa.