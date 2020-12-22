THE winners of the Neyland Bowls 200 club draws for November and Christmas have been announced.
NOVEMBER
£25 Mal Jones (043)
£15 Anita Williams (121)
£10 John James (110)
CHRISTMAS DRAW
£300 Mark Arran
£200 Jani Lewis
£100 Helina Darnley
A spokesperson for the 200 club said: “Many Congratulations to all our winners this year. Thank you very much for supporting us during these strange times. Our greenkeepers have worked very hard this year keeping the Green in tip top condition. Unfortunately, for only a few bowlers to enjoy.
“In 2021 we will have the same expenses and without your support and loyalty we could find things more difficult. Neyland Bowls Association would like to take this opportunity to thank Ted Sanders for maintaining the Green in superb condition for many years along with his merry band.
“We would like to wish you all a Very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Healthy and safe New Year.”