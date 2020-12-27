A PEMBROKE Dock volunteer has received a special award recognising her work in the community.

Anne Scott, a volunteer at St John’s Community Hall in Pembroke Dock, won the Individual Award (aged over 25) in the 2020 PAVS Pembrokeshire Volunteering Awards.

She was also Highly Commended in the Long Service Award.

Anne has volunteered for the hall for over 20 years; in more ‘normal’ times she heads up the Cheeky Cherubs Toddler Group, teaching and entertaining the children and advising the mothers.

Anne is also one of the main cooks for the weekly Senior Citizens Lunch Club, displaying great skill and experience in the kitchen – whilst having a very good sense of humour.

She raises funds for the hall with her wonderful cakes for the cake stalls at two of the coffee mornings and occasional afternoon teas.

She greets everyone with a smile and makes them feel at ease. Anne makes herself available to help out on all occasions, whether it be opening up the hall, cleaning and washing toys, greeting groups and sorting out minor problems.

Vanessa, who nominated Anne said: “Her caring and warm personality makes her a pleasure to know and work with. She has volunteered in the Hall for many years and has a great knowledge of the community and its needs – and is able to offer valuable advice and help. She has never found any request to support others too difficult… she is a mainstay of St John’s Community Hall.”

Pembrokeshire volunteers were celebrated at two PAVS (Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services) awards ceremonies recently held online, supported by South Hook LNG. As awards could not be presented on the day Anne received her award at a small socially distanced presentation held at St Johns Community Hall.

Pembroke Dock Mayor George Manning and the mayoress attended, with Cllr Manning giving a few words of thanks to Anne for all her hard work and commitment.