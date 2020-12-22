DEAN Richards has been appointed the new chairman of Haverfordwest Tennis Club.
Dean is a longstanding member of the club and takes over the reins from Peter Lilley who stood down at the recent AGM after 15 years in the role.
Paying tribute to his predecessor, Dean said Peter was an “exemplary officer” who worked tirelessly for the club, including securing floodlights for two of the courts and overseeing a coaching program.
Dean is a retired police officer and divisional commander for Pembrokeshire and currently works part-time at Pembrokeshire College as a safeguarding officer.
He said he is “incredibly proud” to be appointed.
“My main priorities are to improve the facilities at the Parade working closely with Pembrokeshire County Council and Tennis Wales, as well as making the club welcoming and accessible to all.”
At the AGM, Jane Allen was appointed the new club secretary while long-term treasurer and membership secretary Sue Jones was awarded life membership in recognition of her 32 years of service.
Sue said it was an honour and that she had enjoyed her involvement every step of the way, including helping to bring on the youngsters.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment