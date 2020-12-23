POLICE are appealing for information following burglary in Pennar.
“Sometime between 6.30pm on December 14 and 11pm on the December 16, a burglary occurred at a flat in Old School Court, Pennar, Pembroke Dock.
“Damage was caused inside the property, but nothing was taken.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 444 Williams at Pembroke Dock police station.
“Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”